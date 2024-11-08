Man allegedly attacked wife with an axe

Axe taken from the boiler room

On August 13, the man is said to have verbally abused his still-bedridden wife (50) - she had an accident at work in February and is now at least able to hobble again after rehab. He wanted to check her phone, she hid it. He went into the boiler room, came back with an axe, smashed it into the wall above the woman's head, pulled it out and ordered the defenceless woman at gunpoint to record an audio message. "I had to say: I love you and will never leave you. Otherwise he would hurt me. Four times his voice was too shaky, then he was satisfied," said the victim. "He was drunk as a skunk."