Once again on the siding
Demir crash: what is “problematic” for Herzog
Yusuf Demir is once again on the sidelines. The 21-year-old Austrian has played just 37 minutes for Galatasaray Istanbul this season. "It's a bit of a problem for me if I'm not physically better at 21 than I was at 17 or 18. He needs to press the reset button," says legend Andreas Herzog.
What does the future hold for Yusuf Demir? According to the Turkish media, Galatasaray are looking to loan him out again. The Viennese, who was loaned out to FC Basel last season, hardly plays a role at the Turkish top club. The attacker has only made four brief appearances this season.
"Otherwise it will be very, very difficult for him in the future"
"It's difficult. He was already flying high at the age of 17, at 18 he was practically the Wunderwuzzi in Austria, although he hasn't done anything important for Rapid or the national team yet - he can't do that at 17 or 18," said TV pundit Andreas Herzog on Sky. "He now has to work hard on himself for two months, regardless of the club. So that he can bring his technical qualities, his dribbling paired with absolutely good fitness. Otherwise it will be very, very difficult for him in the future."
Only worth 2.5 million euros
On March 28, 2021, the then Rapid player became the third-youngest team debutant (after David Alaba and Hans Buzek) in ÖFB history at the age of 17 years and 300 days. A further three short appearances were added in 2021. Demir was considered a jewel with a market value of twelve million euros, now he is only worth 2.5 million euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.