Nehammer also meets Orbán’s rival in Budapest

A serious challenger for Orbán?

The 43-year-old Magyar, ex-husband of Hungary's former Justice Minister Judit Varga, only became widely known in February when he publicly broke away from the regime of Hungary's head of government Orbán and his Fidesz party. He took over the inactive provincial party TISZA and managed to win 30 percent of the vote and seven seats in the European Parliament from a standing start. The latest polls now put TISZA neck-and-neck or even just ahead of Fidesz, which has held a two-thirds majority since 2010 and has been completely overpowering until now.