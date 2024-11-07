On the verge of a summit
Nehammer also meets Orbán’s rival in Budapest
Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer will also meet his rival Péter Magyar on the fringes of the top-level meeting of European heads of state and government in Budapest, to which Hungary's head of government is invited as the current EU Council President. Like the ÖVP, the opposition leader's TISZA party belongs to the European People's Party.
According to the Federal Chancellery, the exchange with the opposition politician will focus on strengthening cooperation, the fight against irregular migration and increasing Europe's competitiveness. "I look forward to the dialog and future cooperation in the EU Parliament. Péter Magyar's impressive success in the EU elections underlines his growing popularity and his significant influence in both Hungarian and European politics," emphasized Chancellor Nehammer.
A serious challenger for Orbán?
The 43-year-old Magyar, ex-husband of Hungary's former Justice Minister Judit Varga, only became widely known in February when he publicly broke away from the regime of Hungary's head of government Orbán and his Fidesz party. He took over the inactive provincial party TISZA and managed to win 30 percent of the vote and seven seats in the European Parliament from a standing start. The latest polls now put TISZA neck-and-neck or even just ahead of Fidesz, which has held a two-thirds majority since 2010 and has been completely overpowering until now.
Magyar at a memorial event in Vienna
Magyar had only visited Vienna two weeks ago, but did not meet with ÖVP politicians there. Instead, the focus was on a meeting with sympathizers and a ceremony commemorating the 1956 Hungarian uprising.
Orbán's Fidesz party left the EPP in 2021 after a long period of estrangement. In the summer of 2024, it founded a new European parliamentary group called "Patriots for Europe". The FPÖ is also a member of this third-largest group in the European Parliament - alongside other major right-wing populist parties in Europe, such as the French Rassemblement National and the Italian Lega.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.