Gottschalk returns to the show floor for Raab

Gottschalk had previously hinted on Instagram that he and Raab were planning something. He wrote "Surprise!" to a joint photo from the show - meaning surprise. There are always new game masters on the show who are supposed to make sure that things are fair between Raab and his candidates, against whom he competes in duels, and that everyone understands the rules. Raab's partner Elton, celebrity expert Frauke Ludowig and jungle camp presenter Jan Köppen have already slipped into the role. Now Gottschalk is taking over the baton. The episode will be available on the RTL+ streaming platform from Wednesday evening.