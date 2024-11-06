Aamodt about Hirscher:
“Marcel will definitely be in contention for victory”
As an active skier, Norwegian Kjetil-Andre Aamodt became a legend: The 53-year-old won 20 medals at major alpine skiing events, four Olympic victories and four World Championship titles, as well as the overall World Cup in 1993/94. The "Krone" met Aamodt in Oslo, chatted to him about Marcel Hirscher's comeback, the World Championships in Saalbach and his plans.
"Krone": Kjetil, Marcel Hirscher's comeback season began with 23rd place in the giant slalom in Sölden. Did his return surprise you?
Kjetil-Andre Aamodt: Yes, actually yes. But I can really put myself in Marcel's shoes. He was 30 and therefore five years younger than me when he quit in 2019 - perhaps too early. And now he's obviously feeling the kick again.
You declared your career over in January 2007 at the age of 35.
Yes, I had beaten Hermann Maier in the super-G at the 2006 Olympics in Turin and won my last of 20 medals at major events. It was an overwhelming feeling after many problems due to injuries. But after another knee operation, I decided to retire at the beginning of 2007. My wife and our then young daughter were waiting for me at home - the timing just felt right.
A comeback was never an issue?
It was in your head, but I'm very glad that I didn't weaken. I had won 20 medals, maybe I could have won another 21st or 22nd - but I wasn't prepared to risk my life for it.
Does Hirscher have a chance of winning again?
I believe in Marcel, he's a fantastic athlete. I'm looking forward to seeing him, even if he might only be back for one season. He will need a few races to find his feet again. But over the course of the season, Marcel will definitely be in contention for victory - I'm convinced of that.
In this context, there has also been a lot of discussion about the wild card that has been introduced.
In Hirscher's case, I think it's a very good thing. He has left his mark on skiing with eight overall World Cup titles in a row and absolutely deserves this opportunity. Just like our Lucas Braathen, who is now competing for Brazil. The Norwegians love Lucas, we will continue to cheer him on - I hope you Austrians will do the same for Hirscher.
A victory you would have liked to celebrate...
... of course the one in the downhill in Kitzbühel! I finished on the podium three times and came close to winning. I may have lacked the last, necessary percent of risk. Whether it was Kitz, Wengen, Adelboden or Schladming - I loved all these classics. But my specialty was the Olympics and World Championships - investing all my energy in them was incredible fun.
Will you be there at the 2025 World Championships in Saalbach?
Yes, I'm an expert for Norwegian TV, we don't cover any races in Austria during the World Cup. But I will be there in Saalbach, the place where things really took off for me in 1991. I was 19 and won my first medal, silver in the super-G behind Stephan Eberharter. I'm really looking forward to returning to the place where I have so many wonderful memories...
... for example?
That I was sitting next to Stephan Eberharter in the ORF studio the evening after the Super-G, him with an accordion over his shoulders. Then I crashed in downhill training, as did my compatriot Lasse Kjus, so our first Alpine World Championships ended in hospital, and I still remember the room number: 1313!
You can see much further ahead, to the year 2029....
Yes! In 2008, the Norwegian ski brand Stereo Ski was launched, initially in freestyle, and now I am also contributing my ideas and we are in the process of producing a ski for the Alpine World Cup. We don't have Red Bull behind us like Hirscher with Van Deer or a factory in Norway, we work with partners in Sweden and Italy, maybe soon in Austria too.
What is the status quo?
We are feeling our way forward, testing a lot with young Norwegian talents and have to grow in the market at the same time. This can only succeed if we start selling skis and create a financial basis.
What is Stereo Ski's goal?
To have a Norwegian local hero at the start of our home World Championships in Narvik in 2029. The last person to win World Championship gold on Norwegian skis was Stein Eriksen in Aare in 1954. But we're not rushing things, we still need some time. It only makes sense for me if I have the feeling that I can win on this ski.
