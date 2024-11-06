“Marcel will definitely be in contention for victory”

In this context, there has also been a lot of discussion about the wild card that has been introduced.

In Hirscher's case, I think it's a very good thing. He has left his mark on skiing with eight overall World Cup titles in a row and absolutely deserves this opportunity. Just like our Lucas Braathen, who is now competing for Brazil. The Norwegians love Lucas, we will continue to cheer him on - I hope you Austrians will do the same for Hirscher.