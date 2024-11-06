Traffic checks
Drug drivers and tuners stopped by police
During checks on Tuesday, two conspicuous drivers were caught by the police. One of them was producing a lot of smoke on his vehicle due to conversion work. The other attracted attention due to visible impairment.
On the Westautobahn (A1) in the direction of Vienna, the officers noticed a car driver in the area of Eugendorf (Flachgau) due to his driving style. He was tailgating the vehicle in front, was unable to stay in lane, braked abruptly and accelerated his car. He was stopped and checked, displaying various symptoms that indicated he was impaired by narcotics. After a positive saliva test, he was taken to the doctor, who determined that he was unfit to drive after the examination. The driver's license was temporarily confiscated and he was prohibited from continuing to drive. He will be reported to the relevant authorities.
Taferl and registration were confiscated
Meanwhile, a car driver from the district of Schärding (Upper Austria) caused a lot of smoke to develop while accelerating. He was stopped and checked at the Siezenheim highway exit. In the course of this check, it was established that modifications had been made to the vehicle in question. The license plates and the registration certificate were removed and the driver was prohibited from continuing to drive the vehicle. The 30-year-old driver will be reported to the relevant authorities.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.