Drug drivers and tuners stopped by police

On the Westautobahn (A1) in the direction of Vienna, the officers noticed a car driver in the area of Eugendorf (Flachgau) due to his driving style. He was tailgating the vehicle in front, was unable to stay in lane, braked abruptly and accelerated his car. He was stopped and checked, displaying various symptoms that indicated he was impaired by narcotics. After a positive saliva test, he was taken to the doctor, who determined that he was unfit to drive after the examination. The driver's license was temporarily confiscated and he was prohibited from continuing to drive. He will be reported to the relevant authorities.