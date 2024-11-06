Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Traffic checks

Drug drivers and tuners stopped by police

Nachrichten
06.11.2024 09:00

During checks on Tuesday, two conspicuous drivers were caught by the police. One of them was producing a lot of smoke on his vehicle due to conversion work. The other attracted attention due to visible impairment.

0 Kommentare

On the Westautobahn (A1) in the direction of Vienna, the officers noticed a car driver in the area of Eugendorf (Flachgau) due to his driving style. He was tailgating the vehicle in front, was unable to stay in lane, braked abruptly and accelerated his car. He was stopped and checked, displaying various symptoms that indicated he was impaired by narcotics. After a positive saliva test, he was taken to the doctor, who determined that he was unfit to drive after the examination. The driver's license was temporarily confiscated and he was prohibited from continuing to drive. He will be reported to the relevant authorities.

Taferl and registration were confiscated
Meanwhile, a car driver from the district of Schärding (Upper Austria) caused a lot of smoke to develop while accelerating. He was stopped and checked at the Siezenheim highway exit. In the course of this check, it was established that modifications had been made to the vehicle in question. The license plates and the registration certificate were removed and the driver was prohibited from continuing to drive the vehicle. The 30-year-old driver will be reported to the relevant authorities.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf