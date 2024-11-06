63-year-old in hospital
Three injured after argument over registration certificate
An argument in a Klagenfurt apartment got completely out of hand. A 63-year-old man was so badly beaten up by his opponents that he had to be taken to hospital by ambulance. The argument was probably triggered by a registration certificate.
The argument escalated on Tuesday evening in an apartment in Klagenfurt. "The situation was initially very unclear for the officers," explained a police press spokesperson to the "Krone" newspaper. The police found four injured people in the stairwell of the apartment building: a 26-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man. And just a few meters away, a seriously injured 63-year-old and a 62-year-old.
Man beaten with a floor lamp
It took the officers' investigations to find out why the situation had escalated so much. In a dispute over a registration certificate, the 32-year-old is said to have beaten his 63-year-old with a floor lamp and the 26-year-old even attacked the man with a pair of scissors.
After the officers were able to get some clarity, the handcuffs clicked for the two younger injured men and the 63-year-old was taken to the accident hospital by the ambulance. "Further investigations will probably bring more clarity to this case," concluded the police.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
