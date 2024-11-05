“Dad organized narcotics and courier trips”

Gang worked professionally

But how did the whole thing come about? In short: chats. A messenger service called "Sky ECC" was cracked by international investigators. "This enabled a number of crimes to be solved," emphasizes Lemmermayr. The criminals thought they were safe with their chat messages, sent photos of the drugs and communicated openly. Debt lists were kept, the tasks were clearly distributed: "Everyone knew their part," says the public prosecutor. The first defendant, son of the alleged gang leader, "essentially" confessed, explained his defence lawyer Leopold Hirsch: "Dad organized the poison and the courier trips, he was dominant and manipulative and was good at controlling people. It was only through his wife that my client was able to emancipate himself from his father."