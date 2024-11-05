Submission by January
Competition for light rail stops launched
The regional light rail will have a major impact on Linz in the future. It will not only become a new main artery of public transportation, but will also change the appearance of the city. To ensure that the new S6 and S7 rapid transit lines blend harmoniously into the existing landscape and cityscape, a Europe-wide design competition has now been launched.
The aim of this competition is to determine the architectural design of the new stops and their immediate surroundings as well as the line design. The subject of the EU-wide, single-stage realization competition is the architectural design of the appearance of the new stops, including the surface design of the immediate surroundings. This will be done in the competition using two stops as examples - the Urfahr-Ost local transport hub and the Hafenstraße stop.
The current plans envisage a total of seven stops: Wildbergstraße, Urfahr-Ost local transport hub, Freistädter Straße, Auhof/Science Park, Hafenstraße, University Hospitals and Europaplatz. The winning concept will be presented in the first half of 2025. Participants have until 20.01.2025 to submit their concepts.
"Will shape the cityscape for generations"
"The regional light rail system will develop into a new lifeline for public transport and shape the Linz cityscape for generations. Our aim is to achieve architectural and functional excellence that integrates seamlessly into the city and enriches the public space," emphasizes Günther Steinkellner, Provincial Councillor for Infrastructure.
"Pleasant, positive space"
"With the design competition, in which we are inviting architectural firms, landscape architects and structural engineers to present their visions for the Linz regional light rail system to a jury, we want to ensure appealing architecture that is perceived as a pleasant and positive space," explains Sonja Wiesholzer, Managing Director of Schiene OÖ.
