Austria’s top-rated contractor

Building or renovating a new home requires a considerable amount of time and money. At the same time, the question arises as to where you can find reliable tradespeople who deliver high-quality work on time and on budget.
Should you look for contractors yourself or rely on recommendations from friends? There must be an even better solution! We took a look at how Austria's leading platform for finding contractors - daibau.at - works. Since 2016, the platform has been successfully bringing certified specialist companies together with reputable customers and is now active throughout the DACH region(daibau.de and daibau.ch).
The biggest challenge when building: finding the right contractor:in
Building or renovating a house is an expensive business, which is why you have to be very careful about who you commission to do the work. Many people naturally choose to search online. You enter the service you need and get lots of hits. The choice is huge, but the information is often unverified and overly positive or negative. Who should you believe? After a long search, you may only find a few promising candidates, but this process takes a lot of time and patience.
Many people therefore prefer to turn to friends and family for recommendations. They may recommend one or two contractors, but with such a limited selection, it is difficult to find the right one. In addition, the personal wishes and expectations of different builders usually differ considerably. However, there is a third option. When Emilia was looking for a window fitter, she found one via the online platform Daibau. "Of course I recommend the craftsman to others, as I am very happy with the end result. He did a really good job and kept to all the agreements. I also recommend the Daibau platform, as it offers the opportunity to quickly obtain a large number of quotes," she explains.
Seal of trust - "Daibau customer choice 2024 " sticker
Daibau is Austria's largest online platform for the construction industry, where you can find local contractors with real customer reviews in one place and make an inquiry with just a few clicks. The platform was founded by architects Martin Pelcl and Gregor Černelč with the aim of making it easier to find reliable contractors.
This year, the top-rated contractors working on the platform received a special seal of trust - the "Daibau Customer Choice 2024" sticker, as the Daibau platform strives to improve the quality of construction services. Tradespeople can display this sticker on their vehicles, in their offices or in other visible places to show customers that they are trustworthy and have a proven track record in terms of quality and professionalism.
The two founders are convinced that using the platform will make building easier for everyone. Their success seems to prove them right: The platform is already visited by over 120,000 users every month, who submit almost 2,000 new inquiries for a wide variety of construction and renovation projects. Users can submit requests in just a few steps, whether for minor repairs, such as furniture assembly or skylight installation, or for larger projects, such as the complete renovation of an apartment or the construction of a house.
So far, users of the Daibau platform have published over 90,500 projects with an estimated total value of more than 603 million euros. On the platform, users can also view guide prices for construction services, read many useful tips and compare more than 13,500 Austrian construction companies whose profiles contain real reviews from previous customers.
How does Daibau check the contractors?
As information online is often unreliable, we wanted to know how the Daibau platform ensures the quality of contractors. Pelcl explains: "Every contractor who wants to become active on this platform must first go through a thorough vetting process." Contractors who do not meet the minimum requirements will be rejected by Daibau. These requirements include a valid business registration, at least one year of professional experience and unblocked bank accounts. "To ensure that there are real people behind the numbers," adds Pelcl, "Daibau conducts a personal interview with each company. In this way, we ensure that only contractors who meet all the requirements for quality work are accepted into our community."
However, the key to maintaining high quality standards of contractors on the platform is genuine customer reviews. Daibau explains that unlike other platforms where anyone can leave a review, on Daibau only those users who have made a request through the system and worked with a selected contractor can leave a review. The ratings include an assessment of professionalism, quality of execution and costs, which ensures complete transparency. To date, the platform has already collected around 25,000 authentic customer reviews, with negative reviews being checked particularly carefully. If a contractor repeatedly violates the standards, they are removed from the platform to ensure that only contractors who offer reliability, quality, honesty and friendly communication remain.
Quality first and foremost
However, Daibau not only places importance on the quality of the contractors, but also on the reliability of the customers. To enable contractors to focus on serious projects, the platform checks the customer's contact details before forwarding a request and supports the customer in completing the request if necessary. This ensures that contractors receive accurate information and do not waste their valuable time on dubious requests.
Building or renovating is usually a challenge, but with the help of modern digital tools like Daibau, finding reliable contractors is now quicker and easier.
