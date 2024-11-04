Austria’s top-rated contractor

Many people therefore prefer to turn to friends and family for recommendations. They may recommend one or two contractors, but with such a limited selection, it is difficult to find the right one. In addition, the personal wishes and expectations of different builders usually differ considerably. However, there is a third option. When Emilia was looking for a window fitter, she found one via the online platform Daibau. "Of course I recommend the craftsman to others, as I am very happy with the end result. He did a really good job and kept to all the agreements. I also recommend the Daibau platform, as it offers the opportunity to quickly obtain a large number of quotes," she explains.