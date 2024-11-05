Conference with Real, City and Liverpool from 9pm

"One of the best teams in Europe right now"

Liverpool are also in strong form nationally under coach Arne Slot, leading the table with 25 points after eight wins, one draw and one defeat. The most recent success on Saturday with a 2:1 win against Brighton and Hove Albion was hard work, but was nevertheless successful. "They're one of the best teams in Europe right now," said Alonso. His team have drawn four games and lost one on their way to defending their title in the league. However, Bayer are also doing very well in the CL with seven points from three games and can overtake the English side with an away win.