Wheelchair user fooled Graz court for four years

Never dependent on a wheelchair

The drama began in 2015: a balcony door allegedly fell on the Styrian woman's foot in a rented apartment owned by the city of Graz. Since then, she has been dependent on a wheelchair. She demanded more than 5,000 euros from the city for conversion work, among other things. The public prosecutor's office identified attempted serious fraud. The woman had never been confined to a wheelchair and her mobility had never been restricted. However, the defendant had high debts.