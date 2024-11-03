A bland witches’ ride over Sankt Gallen

Humperdinck's "Hansel and Gretel" is one of the most frequently performed operas in the world, and none of the many more recent children's operas have been able to challenge its status. Musically, it manages the balancing act between a large orchestra in the style of Richard Wagner, but also incorporates many children's songs. Whether the story of the malnourished brother and sister who get lost in the forest and finally arrive at the witch's house is still fascinating for children and young people in our cultural sphere is something that needs to be investigated, as is whether the idea of director Guta Rau and her set design team of using paper-cut video clips to pick up the young audience where they already spend far too much time, namely in worlds of images and video.