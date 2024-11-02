Sturm: “Bitter outcome” and open flesh wound

Ilzer praises Rapid defender

"He has an open flesh wound, but it shouldn't be too bad," said Ilzer about Lavalee's state of health. "Sangare was too aggressive in his stride. That was probably the mother of all red cards." After that "we were only in the attacking half, Rapid defended superbly," said Ilzer. "They also have two very good central defenders, who are partly responsible for Rapid's success this season. After taking the lead, we can't open up the game any more, we have to defend the goal and Beljo's run better."