Wendlinger on idol: “Senna seemed to float”

Three rookies are vying for the number 12 for next season. It is the magical number of Ayrton Senna. He celebrated his Formula 1 debut 40 years ago at the Brazilian Grand Prix and will be commemorated this weekend in São Paulo 30 years after his accidental death in Imola. Tonight, Lewis Hamilton will drive the McLaren that Senna drove to the second of his three world championship titles in 1990.