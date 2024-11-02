This time a Halloween without problems in Upper Austria

Eight garbage bin fires

"On Halloween night, there were eight garbage bin fires between around 6pm and 11pm. The operations were all necessary in the south of Linz in the area between Neue Heimat and Pichling," says Michael Raml (FPÖ), fire department officer and city councillor for safety. In this context, however, he emphasizes that these are "no trivial offences": "Once again, emergency services have been exposed to danger completely unnecessarily, because every fire operation involves a risk for the emergency services."