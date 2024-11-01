Successor to Ten Hag
Official! Amorim new Manchester United coach
Manchester United have appointed Ruben Amorim as their new head coach. The 39-year-old Portuguese comes with advance praise from Sporting Lisbon and begins his work at the English heavyweight, which has been reeling for years, on November 11. Amorim has signed a contract with United until the summer of 2027. Ruud van Nistelrooy, the interim successor to Erik ten Hag, who was sacked on Monday, will remain in charge for the Red Devils' next three games.
During this time, Amorim will continue his work at Sporting. The Portuguese leaders (9 games, 9 wins) play league games against Estrela Amadora and Braga and host Manchester City in the Champions League until November 10. After that, there will be no more league games for three weeks. This also gives Sporting time to sort out Amorim's successor.
The transfer intentions had already become known at the beginning of the week. In a statement to the Portuguese stock exchange regulator CMV, Sporting mentioned that United were prepared to pay the contractually agreed transfer fee of ten million euros for the coach. Amorim had an exit clause at Sporting Clube de Portugal, which he had led to the championship again in 2024 after a break of almost two decades.
Victory against Sturm
Amorim was already being talked about as Jürgen Klopp's successor at Liverpool in the summer. He was also linked with Manchester City for the period after Pep Guardiola. Amorim was only a guest in Austria at the end of October. In Klagenfurt, the former Benfica player, who is regarded as engaging and charismatic, won the Champions League match against Sturm Graz with a commanding 2:0.
Only in 14th place
He is the sixth manager at United since Sir Alex Ferguson retired after 26 years in 2013. The 14th-placed team had recently parted company with Ten Hag, although his contract had only been extended at the start of the season.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
