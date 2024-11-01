Official! Amorim new Manchester United coach

Manchester United have appointed Ruben Amorim as their new head coach. The 39-year-old Portuguese comes with advance praise from Sporting Lisbon and begins his work at the English heavyweight, which has been reeling for years, on November 11. Amorim has signed a contract with United until the summer of 2027. Ruud van Nistelrooy, the interim successor to Erik ten Hag, who was sacked on Monday, will remain in charge for the Red Devils' next three games.