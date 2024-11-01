ALPLA opens state-of-the-art recycling plant in Africa

"Strategically important market"

The site in Ballito, on an area of 90,000 square meters north of Durban, is ALPLA's first recycling plant in Africa. It is expected to recycle 60,000 PET bottles per year. "South Africa is a strategically important market for us in which we want to grow continuously," said Alpla CEO Philipp Lehner on the occasion of the opening on October 31. The aim is to create affordable and sustainable packaging solutions "and further raise the standard of living", said Lehner.