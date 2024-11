Three best friends on and behind the stage

Art enthusiasts yes, but a white canvas ...

"Basically, it's about three friends, one of whom buys a white painting. That's how it starts." What's special about it? She and her colleagues Christoph von Friedl and Manuel Witting have enjoyed an incredible friendship of almost 30 years (!), not only on stage but also backstage. "The three of us were and still are best friends, we went to drama school together. We graduated in 2000 and had already been at school together for four years. So we've been best friends for 28 years!" says Sprenger.