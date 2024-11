What employees now value when changing jobs

At Fronius, a total of 1000 employees were made redundant in the summer because the demand for inverters for photovoltaic systems had slowed down considerably; at Steyr Automotive, eleven employees with disabilities are now to be let go after large waves of job cuts, which is why the Social Ministry Service has been called in; at Weber Hydraulik, 60 employees in Losenstein have to go; at Pierer Mobility, the Management Board at the Group headquarters was recently restructured after a further 200 employees were let go.