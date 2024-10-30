ÖFB Cup: Rapid fans have to stay outside!

Stripfing knock Rapid out

In the first half, the green and white fans in the stadium and in front of the television had reason to cheer. In the 39th minute, Maximilian Hofmann put his team 1:0 ahead against Stripfing. But in the second half, Rapid completely lost control of the game and Stripfing turned the game around to win 2:1 and sensationally advance to the cup quarter-finals.