Access to the stadium denied

ÖFB Cup: Rapid fans have to stay outside!

Nachrichten
30.10.2024 19:15

Excitement at the ÖFB Cup round of 16 between Rapid and Stripfing: The active Hütteldorf fan scene was not allowed to enter the stadium on the Hohe Warte.

0 Kommentare

"The police in Döbling prevented Rapid fans from supporting SK Rapid. They are not allowed to enter the stadium with flags. The active fan scene will therefore probably not enter the Hohe Warte for today's Cup match," reported the fan account "Rechtshilfe Rapid" on X.

"Tickets that have already been purchased can be returned at the ticket office", it continued. 

Shortly afterwards, the X account of the Vienna Police commented on the fan posting and explained: "The Hohe Warte stadium has house rules that prohibit flagpoles over 1 meter long as well as oversized or offensive banners. Fans with these items were allowed to enter without them. This was enforced by the stewards on site."

Some Rapid fans watched the Cup match outside the stadium. (Bild: ORF Screenshot)
Some Rapid fans watched the Cup match outside the stadium.
(Bild: ORF Screenshot)

Stripfing knock Rapid out
In the first half, the green and white fans in the stadium and in front of the television had reason to cheer. In the 39th minute, Maximilian Hofmann put his team 1:0 ahead against Stripfing. But in the second half, Rapid completely lost control of the game and Stripfing turned the game around to win 2:1 and sensationally advance to the cup quarter-finals.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

