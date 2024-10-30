Found injured
“Even a deer deserves a dignified end”
A woman from Salzburg found an injured animal on her terrace in Salzburg-Langwied and wanted to help it. Days later, the woman is still angry about the police and hunters who came to her aid ...
Maria R. (name known to the editor) could not believe her eyes. Distraught and motionless, a fawn lay on the terrace of her house in Salzburg-Langwied on Monday morning. The animal had fallen several meters from the adjacent hay mountain and landed on the terrace.
When asked whether the injured animal would be killed, the hunter only answered briefly and succinctly: 'What else do you think?
"Nothing was wrong with the deer on the outside, but something didn't fit," says the finder. She called the fire department, who in turn called the hunter. But nothing happened. The animal lover wrapped the suffering deer in a blanket and took it to the vet. The vet examined the deer, gave it an injection and discovered that it probably had internal injuries. R. now also informed the police, as she had not received any news from the fire department.
"What should I have done differently?"
Shortly after midday, the police and the responsible hunter arrived. R. became increasingly worried about the fawn. The hunter grabbed the deer and the blanket. "But he immediately dropped it again and it hit its head", said the worried lady. "I asked if it was going to be killed now, he just said: Well, what do you think?". According to R., the police officer even threatened her with legal consequences for stealing the animal.
"What should I have done differently?" says the woman from Salzburg. "Even a deer deserves a dignified end." When asked, hunters and law enforcement officers emphasized that they had done nothing wrong. Ms. R. is also not facing any legal repercussions. The only thing: the hunters ask that hunters or the police be informed immediately in future. And: finders should leave injured wild animals lying around without exception.
