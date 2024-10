ÖHB large squad for home European Championship with 16 legionnaires

Mode

Austria's three group opponents have also exhausted the 35-player contingent. The ÖHB team will face Slovakia on November 28, group favorites Norway on November 30 and Slovenia on December 2 at 6:00 pm. The top two from each of the six groups - two each in Debrecen, Basel and Innsbruck - will advance to the main round pools played in Vienna and Debrecen from December 8, from which the top two of six teams will move on to the semi-finals. These will be played on December 13 in Vienna, as will the medal matches on December 15.