Red Bull: Horner announces Perez decision

"But at some point the time will come..."

Even a separation before the end of the season seems more likely. The financial losses caused by the threat of missing out on the constructors' title are causing great unrest. "As a team, we are working hard to support him," said Horner. "We have done everything possible and will continue to do so for the next race. But there comes a time when you just can't do any more. There comes a moment when difficult decisions have to be made." Sounds like the very last chance for the 34-year-old Pérez this weekend in Brazil.