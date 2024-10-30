Patience at an end!
Red Bull: Horner announces Perez decision
Red Bull's patience with Sergio Pérez is nearing zero. The race in Brazil is probably the last chance to convince him. "There comes a moment when difficult decisions have to be made," says Team Principal Christian Horner. The hunt for young star Franco Colapinto begins.
The debacle in his home country of Mexico, of all places, is likely to have tipped the scales. Sergio "Checo" Pérez is facing the end at Red Bull. "If you don't deliver, you become the focus of attention," explains team boss Christian Horner, who has always been a supporter of Pérez. The Bulls' patience with Pérez has probably run out, as they have slipped back to third place in the team championship behind McLaren and now Ferrari. "We can forget about this title," says an annoyed Horner.
"We are dependent on both cars scoring points regularly." And at the moment, Red Bull is almost exclusively reliant on Max Verstappen, who is fighting for the title with all his might. The last podium finish for Pérez, who is only eighth in the drivers' standings? A long time ago, on May 4 in the Miami sprint race. Pérez actually still has a contract that runs until the end of 2025. At the moment, however, it seems almost unthinkable that this contract will be fulfilled.
"But at some point the time will come..."
Even a separation before the end of the season seems more likely. The financial losses caused by the threat of missing out on the constructors' title are causing great unrest. "As a team, we are working hard to support him," said Horner. "We have done everything possible and will continue to do so for the next race. But there comes a time when you just can't do any more. There comes a moment when difficult decisions have to be made." Sounds like the very last chance for the 34-year-old Pérez this weekend in Brazil.
The hunt for Colapinto
From being a supposedly obsolete model to one of the hottest stocks of the future: Franco Colapinto is currently the talk of the town. The 21-year-old Argentinian stepped in as a temporary driver at Williams and has impressed in his five appearances so far. His basic speed and mental strength make the rookie from Buenos Aires extremely interesting on the transfer market. In addition to Sauber and Alpine, Red Bull is now also putting out feelers.
