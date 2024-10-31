“I want to see the beauty in people”

I ask Susanne, who incidentally was awarded the Toni and Rosa Russ Prize in 2019, whether someone who has achieved so much in life still has any visions. "Of course I still have visions. In Austria, just three percent of the population is typed. In Cyprus, to name just one example, the figure is 22.5 percent. One goal is to raise this percentage to at least five percent in the coming years through increased media work. We are talking about several hundred thousand typings. That's not easy. This year we have carried out over 25,000 typings. This required one million euros in donations. So there's a lot of work and logistics behind it. Another dream of mine would be that everyone in Austria knows about 'Geben für Leben', that a person affected, a family with a sick child, doesn't have to ask and search for a long time, but knows that there is someone who will accompany us, help me, support me, give me hope that it will turn out well. Unfortunately, it is often the case that those affected have a long ordeal behind them before they finally find us. On the other hand, I have noticed an incredibly high level of willingness among the population. There is an enormous amount of solidarity in helping others. The myth that everything is becoming brutalized and that everyone is only looking out for themselves is not true for me at all. I'm actually seeing the opposite."