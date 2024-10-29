"Krone" knows designs
New names: Benko’s Signa will soon be history
The insolvent group companies Signa Prime and Signa Development have had a new brand identity developed.
Signa. This was once a real estate group that was sold by René Benko as a success story. From the outside, no project seemed too big for the group. Neither a Chrysler Building in New York nor an Elbtower in Hamburg.
Today, the Signa Group, with a mountain of debt of around 25 billion euros, stands above all for years of big-man addiction, the true extent of which is still being investigated by public prosecutors and insolvency administrators in Germany and abroad. What's more, if the founder is being investigated for financial crimes, then this will also constantly put pressure on the image of the financially ailing core companies Signa Prime and Signa Development, which have to sell properties and turn them into money for the benefit of the many creditors.
The most recent Supervisory Board meeting in October therefore discussed changing the names of the two Benko relics. The "Krone" is aware of the plans that are already making the rounds within Signa in early summer 2024.
"Primereal" and "Devreal"
Signa Prime Selection AG was to become "Primereal AG", while Signa Development Selection AG was to be renamed "Devreal AG". Logo designs have been available for some time in both one and four colors. For both companies. The agency commissioned also secured the corresponding new domain names months ago.
It is somewhat curious that it was Manuel Pirolt, a long-time Benko confidant and Signa CFO, who was also a member of the Prime and Development board until the summer, who established contact between the logo developers and the new board. The head of the Tyrolean agency was also closely associated with the old Signa and ruler Benko.
