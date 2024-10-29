New names: Benko’s Signa will soon be history

Today, the Signa Group, with a mountain of debt of around 25 billion euros, stands above all for years of big-man addiction, the true extent of which is still being investigated by public prosecutors and insolvency administrators in Germany and abroad. What's more, if the founder is being investigated for financial crimes, then this will also constantly put pressure on the image of the financially ailing core companies Signa Prime and Signa Development, which have to sell properties and turn them into money for the benefit of the many creditors.