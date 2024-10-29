No chaos (yet) due to car-free main square

Closure for two weeks

The fact that hardly any drivers ignored the new regulations was also due to the fact that a barrier, including security, was set up in Klosterstraße at Landhaus level for the next two weeks. The lady from the security staff didn't get bored, in an interview with the "Krone" she revealed: "Some didn't know about it yet, others wanted to try it anyway. But all the drivers were friendly and turned around with understanding."