NBA
Best rebounding performance and double-double from Pöltl
Despite a double-double from Jakob Pöltl, including a personal best rebounding performance in the NBA, the Toronto Raptors suffered their third defeat in the fourth game of the season on Monday (local time).
The Canadians lost to the Denver Nuggets 125:127 after overtime. The 29-year-old Vienna native scored 16 points and grabbed 19 rebounds, eight of them in offense. He also added two assists and a block in 40:11 minutes of action.
In the duel with the 2023 NBA champions, the Raptors had pulled 75:60 ahead after four-and-a-half minutes in the third quarter. They were 111:101 ahead with 2:17 minutes remaining in regulation time. But the Nuggets managed to equalize at the last second to make it 114:114. Toronto was not to take the lead again in overtime.
40 points from Jokic
The outstanding player on court was Nikola Jokic, who scored 40 points for Denver, seven of them in the extra period. He also had ten rebounds. The Raptors, for whom Pöltl scored in double figures for the first time this season, were led by Scottie Barnes, who retired injured in the final period, and RJ Barrett, who made his season debut, with 21 and 20 points respectively. The Canadians visit the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.
The Boston Celtics remain unbeaten after a 119-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Jaylen Brown scored 30 points for the defending champions, while Payton Pritchard added 28. The Cleveland Cavaliers also improved their record to 4-0 with a 110-104 win over the New York Knicks. Darius Garland scored 34 points for the Ohio franchise.
The Los Angeles Lakers lost for the first time this season. They lost 105:109 at the Phoenix Suns, with LeBron James having to make do with eleven points. The protagonists for the Suns were Devin Booker and Kevin Durant with 33 and 30 points respectively. Paolo Banchero led Orlando Magic to a 119-115 win over the Indiana Pacers with a career-best 50 points.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
