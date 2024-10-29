Best rebounding performance and double-double from Pöltl

40 points from Jokic

The outstanding player on court was Nikola Jokic, who scored 40 points for Denver, seven of them in the extra period. He also had ten rebounds. The Raptors, for whom Pöltl scored in double figures for the first time this season, were led by Scottie Barnes, who retired injured in the final period, and RJ Barrett, who made his season debut, with 21 and 20 points respectively. The Canadians visit the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.