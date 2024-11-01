Shaping the future as an apprentice at ÖBB

Apprenticeship with Matura, internships abroad and much more

Around 2,200 apprentices are currently being trained across the Group. The company has a total of 9 training workshops throughout Austria. ÖBB also offers apprentice residences for its young people in Vienna, St. Pölten and Knittelfeld. Apart from these offers, ÖBB also has other cool benefits for the skilled workers of the future: