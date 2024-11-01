Next level apprenticeship
Shaping the future as an apprentice at ÖBB
Austrian Federal Railways is not only one of the largest employers in Austria, but also one of the largest trainers. This is why around 650 new apprentices are taken on every year. The skilled workers of the future are trained in 20 technical and six commercial professions.
Top training with a top salary
Hardly any other company in Austria offers such a diverse range of apprenticeships with such high training quality. From commercial and technical (basic) apprenticeships to railroad professions, ÖBB is shaping the future of Austria. From digital jobs such as coding or mechatronics to rail travel and mobility services, freight forwarding clerk or automotive engineering, there is something for every interest.
Future apprentices can expect not only top-level training, but also an attractive salary of up to just under EUR 1,000 in the first year, depending on the apprenticeship, which can rise to around EUR 2,000 at the end of the apprenticeship.
Apprenticeship with Matura, internships abroad and much more
Around 2,200 apprentices are currently being trained across the Group. The company has a total of 9 training workshops throughout Austria. ÖBB also offers apprentice residences for its young people in Vienna, St. Pölten and Knittelfeld. Apart from these offers, ÖBB also has other cool benefits for the skilled workers of the future:
- Free travel throughout Austria on ÖBB trains,
- Apprenticeship and Matura
- Mobile/digital device for training
- Opportunities for internships abroad including support from ÖBB,
- language support,
- and much more
During the apprenticeship, you will be trained at a wide variety of locations and receive a sound and wide-ranging education at Austria's largest mobility company. After completing the final apprenticeship examination, all doors are open within the ÖBB Group. At around 75 percent, the takeover rate is also one of the highest in Austria!
Curious?
The application phase for the 2025 training year has already begun at lehre.oebb.at for one of Austria's most sought-after employers. If you are motivated to start a career at ÖBB and become a specialist of the future, you can apply today.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
