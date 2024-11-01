Shaping the railroad technology of the future with ÖBB

Following a three to four-year apprenticeship, you can also complete the six-month railroad module, which provides a further career boost. Here, for example, you can train to become a railroad electrical technician, railroad operations technician and much more. You can find out what other railroad engineering professions there are HERE. All future apprentices can expect not only top-level training, but also an attractive salary of up to almost 1,000 euros in the first year of their apprenticeship, which can increase to around 2,000 euros at the end of their apprenticeship.