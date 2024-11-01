NEXT LEVEL TEACHING
Shaping the railroad technology of the future with ÖBB
Austrian Federal Railways is not only one of the largest employers in Austria, but also one of the largest trainers. This is why around 650 new apprentices are taken on every year. The skilled workers of the future are trained in 20 technical and six commercial professions.
The training of apprentices has long been a matter close to ÖBB's heart - the first boilermaker was trained in Knittelfeld in Styria 129 years ago, in 1895. Since then, not only the type of training has changed, but also the number of apprentices. Since then, ÖBB has been able to establish itself as one of the largest training providers in Austria. This September alone, around 650 new apprentices started their training at ÖBB.
Training the technical elite
Hardly any other company in Austria offers so many different apprenticeships with such high training quality. The technical (basic) apprenticeships include many sought-after future jobs such as application development, mechatronics or electrical and refrigeration technician. You can find out what other interesting professions there are HERE.
Following a three to four-year apprenticeship, you can also complete the six-month railroad module, which provides a further career boost. Here, for example, you can train to become a railroad electrical technician, railroad operations technician and much more. You can find out what other railroad engineering professions there are HERE. All future apprentices can expect not only top-level training, but also an attractive salary of up to almost 1,000 euros in the first year of their apprenticeship, which can increase to around 2,000 euros at the end of their apprenticeship.
Apprenticeship and Matura, free travel through Austria, internships abroad and much more
Around 2,200 apprentices are currently being trained across the Group. The company has 9 of its own training workshops throughout Austria. ÖBB also offers apprentice residences for its young people in Vienna, St. Pölten and Knittelfeld. Apart from these offers, ÖBB also has other cool benefits for its skilled workers of the future:
- Free travel throughout Austria on ÖBB trains,
- Apprenticeship and Matura
- Digital/mobile device for training
- Opportunities for internships abroad including support from ÖBB,
- language support,
- and much more
After completing the final apprenticeship examination, all doors are open within the ÖBB Group. During the apprenticeship, you will be trained at a wide variety of locations and receive a sound and wide-ranging education at Austria's largest mobility company. At around 75 percent, the takeover rate is also one of the highest in Austria!
Curious to find out more?
The application phase for the 2025 training year has already begun at lehre.oebb.at for one of Austria's most sought-after employers. If you are motivated to start a career at ÖBB and become a specialist of the future, you can apply today.
