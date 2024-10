Early darkness poses a great danger to pedestrians

"With the time change, it gets dark earlier again. Many journeys - especially in the late afternoon and early evening - are then made in poor visibility," says David Nosé, ÖAMTC traffic technician, describing the danger. Accidents are particularly serious for older people - 42 percent of pedestrians killed are over 74 years old, although they are only involved in 14 percent of accidents. Particularly treacherous: pedestrians are not safe on safety paths either, as the lighting is often very poor.