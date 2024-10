Several drunk drivers and forged documents

The first of these was caught by the officers in the Sighartstein district of Neumarkt: a Pole was involved in an accident at the scene. The police carried out a breathalyzer test and found that he had a blood alcohol level of 1.86 per mille. In addition, the Polish driver's license was forged: the forgery was confiscated from the 57-year-old, he was banned from continuing his journey and will be charged.