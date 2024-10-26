Drexler invited to the castle, KPÖ celebrated with partisans

KPÖ calls for "more diplomacy"

The KPÖ celebrated the national holiday in a completely different way - it celebrated the "neutrality holiday" with a party in the Volkshaus in Graz. 250 guests came to listen to songs of the workers' movement, performed by the Trieste Partisan Choir, and speeches by the KPÖ leadership. Party leader Claudia Klimt-Weithaler demanded: "Peace, international understanding and diplomacy must once again become the linchpin of Austria's foreign policy."