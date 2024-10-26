On the national holiday
Drexler invited to the castle, KPÖ celebrated with partisans
Styrian parties celebrated the national holiday in very different ways. While ÖVP Governor Christopher Drexler invited guests to Graz Castle and the Neos brought breakfast to the health workers, the KPÖ celebrated with a partisan choir.
The governor issued the invitation and around 600 guests attended: On the national holiday, Christopher Drexler opened the rooms in his official residence, Graz Castle. Government meeting rooms, the Governor's office, the representative rooms of the "White Hall" - all of this could be viewed at the "Open Day". "I am delighted that so many Styrians accepted the invitation," said the ÖVP Governor.
KPÖ calls for "more diplomacy"
The KPÖ celebrated the national holiday in a completely different way - it celebrated the "neutrality holiday" with a party in the Volkshaus in Graz. 250 guests came to listen to songs of the workers' movement, performed by the Trieste Partisan Choir, and speeches by the KPÖ leadership. Party leader Claudia Klimt-Weithaler demanded: "Peace, international understanding and diplomacy must once again become the linchpin of Austria's foreign policy."
Breakfast for healthcare staff
Early on Friday morning, Neos top candidate Niko Swatek and his team were out and about at the Graz LKH University Hospital to hand out breakfast to the staff. "Styrian healthcare staff work 365 days a year - Sundays and public holidays included. They deserve special appreciation for this," said Swatek.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.