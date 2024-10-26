Vorteilswelt
On the national holiday

Drexler invited to the castle, KPÖ celebrated with partisans

Nachrichten
26.10.2024 21:00

Styrian parties celebrated the national holiday in very different ways. While ÖVP Governor Christopher Drexler invited guests to Graz Castle and the Neos brought breakfast to the health workers, the KPÖ celebrated with a partisan choir.

The governor issued the invitation and around 600 guests attended: On the national holiday, Christopher Drexler opened the rooms in his official residence, Graz Castle. Government meeting rooms, the Governor's office, the representative rooms of the "White Hall" - all of this could be viewed at the "Open Day". "I am delighted that so many Styrians accepted the invitation," said the ÖVP Governor.

The Trieste Partisan Choir performed at the KPÖ neutrality celebration. (Bild: KPÖ Steiermark)
The Trieste Partisan Choir performed at the KPÖ neutrality celebration.
(Bild: KPÖ Steiermark)

KPÖ calls for "more diplomacy"
The KPÖ celebrated the national holiday in a completely different way - it celebrated the "neutrality holiday" with a party in the Volkshaus in Graz. 250 guests came to listen to songs of the workers' movement, performed by the Trieste Partisan Choir, and speeches by the KPÖ leadership. Party leader Claudia Klimt-Weithaler demanded: "Peace, international understanding and diplomacy must once again become the linchpin of Austria's foreign policy."

The Neos distributed breakfast to healthcare staff. (Bild: Neos Steiermark)
The Neos distributed breakfast to healthcare staff.
(Bild: Neos Steiermark)

Breakfast for healthcare staff
Early on Friday morning, Neos top candidate Niko Swatek and his team were out and about at the Graz LKH University Hospital to hand out breakfast to the staff. "Styrian healthcare staff work 365 days a year - Sundays and public holidays included. They deserve special appreciation for this," said Swatek.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

