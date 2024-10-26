Madness! Erler/Miedler in the final after a thriller

It became a three-set match again

There had already been a three-set match between these two duos this year. Erler/Miedler seemed to remember that. Because at the start of the 2nd set, they fended off the next break point to take a 1:0 lead. There were occasional shouts of "Here we go" in the hall. The two Austrians seemed to take this to heart. The break at 3:1 brought the hall to its feet for the first time and the Austrians were suddenly full of confidence. However, they missed two set points at 5:3 and had three more chances to level the set at 6:5. This time, they didn't let them slip away and went into the champions tie-break at 7:5.