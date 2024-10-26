TENNIS IN STADTHALLE
Madness! Erler/Miedler in the final after a thriller
Austria's showpiece doubles pairing Alexander Erler and Lukas Miedler have reached the final of the Erste Bank Open after a real thriller against Heliovaara/Patten (Gb/Fin) - and thanked the spectators in the sold-out Wiener Stadthalle afterwards. "You gave us wings." Their opponents in Sunday's final will be the duo Skupski/Venus (Gb/Nzl).
The final day of the Erste Bank Open takes place with Austrian participation. Thanks to the tennis doubles pairing of Erler/Miedler, who put on a real show of strength on Saturday to bring the Wimbeldon winners Heliovaara/Patten to their knees in the Champions Tiebrak.
At the beginning, it looked as if the Austrian tennis duo would not be able to cope with the 1 p.m. start time at all. They conceded breaks of 0:2 and 0:4 in the first set and were 1:6 down after 21 minutes.
It became a three-set match again
There had already been a three-set match between these two duos this year. Erler/Miedler seemed to remember that. Because at the start of the 2nd set, they fended off the next break point to take a 1:0 lead. There were occasional shouts of "Here we go" in the hall. The two Austrians seemed to take this to heart. The break at 3:1 brought the hall to its feet for the first time and the Austrians were suddenly full of confidence. However, they missed two set points at 5:3 and had three more chances to level the set at 6:5. This time, they didn't let them slip away and went into the champions tie-break at 7:5.
That was madness. Thanks to all the fans. We fought for every single point after the first set. We'll step on the gas again in the final.
Alexander Erler nach dem Semifinal-Krimi bei den Erste Bank Open
And that turned into a thriller of the highest order. Erler/Miedler were quickly 1:4 down, fought their way back to 6:4 and then the game went back and forth. At 8:9, Erler/Miedler fended off a match point and the noise in the hall was breathtaking. At 10:9 and 11:10, the red-white-red duo missed two match points themselves and the tension was palpable.
The roof of the Stadthalle threatened to fly off
Finally, after 1:25 hours of play, Erler/Miedler converted their third match point to make it 13:11 in the Champions Tiebreak and the roof of the Stadthalle threatened to fly off. "It's just madness," said Alex Erler, searching for words. "After the poor first set, we simply fought for every point. Thanks to all the fans. We'll step on the gas again in the final. I promise."
Lukas Miedler added: "As announced, we were inspired by the fans. We're looking forward to Sunday and will give it our all again."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.