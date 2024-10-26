Anniversary at home after LASK setback in Europe?

They flew to Ljubljana for Thursday's game in the Conference League. If LASK didn't already have a league match against Sturm on Sunday, some players would have had to be sent home on foot after this performance. At least Max Entrup spoke plainly on "Sky" after the 2-0 defeat, which leaves the team with just one point after the 2-2 draw against Djurgardens. "I would like to apologize to the fans! They gave us incredible support, made the journey and we put in a performance like that," said the striker, who was left completely hanging in the air. Taoui and Bogarde, who were also rotated into the starting eleven, did not produce much offensively, nor did Berisha on the left, Zulj did not have his best day either - and LASK did not perform well defensively anyway.