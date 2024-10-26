Hit against Sturm Graz:
Anniversary at home after LASK setback in Europe?
After the 0:2 in the Conference League in Ljubljana, LASK are turning their focus back to the domestic league. On Sunday, Sturm come to the Raiffeisen Arena to celebrate the 400th win in the club's Bundesliga history. A piquant fact: coach Markus Schopp could meet his son.
They flew to Ljubljana for Thursday's game in the Conference League. If LASK didn't already have a league match against Sturm on Sunday, some players would have had to be sent home on foot after this performance. At least Max Entrup spoke plainly on "Sky" after the 2-0 defeat, which leaves the team with just one point after the 2-2 draw against Djurgardens. "I would like to apologize to the fans! They gave us incredible support, made the journey and we put in a performance like that," said the striker, who was left completely hanging in the air. Taoui and Bogarde, who were also rotated into the starting eleven, did not produce much offensively, nor did Berisha on the left, Zulj did not have his best day either - and LASK did not perform well defensively anyway.
Goals conceded far too cheaply
"The opponents were incredibly efficient, we failed to play our actions through to the end. We shouldn't be punished with a long ball. We defended miserably a few times," said coach Markus Schopp, clearly addressing the 0:1 (14th). Also the 0:2 (80') conceded just as cheaply after a set-piece. "But there were some good things as well," said the coach, before LASK will see black and white at home on Sunday, as well as Schopp's son: SK Sturm, for whom Konstantin Schopp (18) made his Champions League debut on Tuesday in the 2-0 defeat against Sporting. "That makes me proud. It's not an easy path. When your father has played at a higher level, you're often compared. I'm glad he's writing his own book," says the coach about his defensive junior, who is a regular for Sturm II and is also often used in the Youth League.
"Sturm is very strong"
And perhaps also on Sunday in the first team of Graz, which Schopp senior praises: "A very strong opponent! Despite the absence of important players such as Wüthrich and Stankovic, they are impressively showing that they are making great progress in the league. It's a well-rounded team that has developed over the years. We still have a long way to go, but I think we're also developing well," said the 50-year-old, whose club is celebrating an anniversary: the 400th win in Bundesliga history!
