Role model at the age of 22
Höll: “The most important thing is to be authentic”
At just 22 years old, Valentina Höll is already a role model for many children. The downhill dominator spoke to "Krone" about this role, how her years in the sport have made her more mature and what she would like to do for the next generation.
At 22, Valentina Höll is at an age where she still has role models and looks up to them. But the cyclist has actually already become a role model herself and casts a spell over many children. On Friday evening, the downhill dominator was celebrated for her successes in the 2024 season. They are quite something: Höll won the overall World Cup for the third time and her third World Championship title in a row. Titles that make her the most successful Saalbach athlete of all time.
Nevertheless, she says sheepishly: "I haven't quite understood why people want autographs from me, are fans, send me messages or even send pictures home. But I'm really happy about it." Just like when a young fan proudly hands her a picture he took himself.
How does she live her role as a role model? "The most important thing is to be authentic. I used to be very introverted. Now I've become much more open," says Höll, who also sees personal changes. And she has matured anyway, for example when it comes to dealing with botched races. "I'm only annoyed for two days rather than a week," says the 22-year-old with a twinkle in her eye.
Active for the next generation
In addition to her career as an athlete, which she would like to pursue for at least another three years ("I still have a contract for that long"), she also wants to do something for the next generation. She is planning to relaunch her own camp for children. "That doesn't happen in downhill, that pros do something with kids. If that had existed when I was a child, I would have gone everywhere for it," Höll looks back and says: "If I'm a motivation for kids, I'm happy to take it with me!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.