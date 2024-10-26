Höll: “The most important thing is to be authentic”

Active for the next generation

In addition to her career as an athlete, which she would like to pursue for at least another three years ("I still have a contract for that long"), she also wants to do something for the next generation. She is planning to relaunch her own camp for children. "That doesn't happen in downhill, that pros do something with kids. If that had existed when I was a child, I would have gone everywhere for it," Höll looks back and says: "If I'm a motivation for kids, I'm happy to take it with me!"