Gery Keszler and the VIP ghosts he summoned

We haven't read anything from Gery Keszler here for a while - until now. The Life Ball organizer "didn't feel like going out at all in the last few months". But he also tells us where he's been all this time: In the LIFE Costumes atelier (all information at www.life-costumes.org) in Vienna, where incredible treasures are cherished and cared for, and not just from the Life Ball past.