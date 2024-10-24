Balance sheet of the Greens
State government: “Ship without a rudder and captain”
After two years, the Tyrolean Greens take a negative view of the work of the Tyrolean state government. Green Party leader Gebi Mair speaks of "two lost years".
The Greens took over from the SPÖ two years ago as the junior partner of the ÖVP. Yesterday they took stock of the Tyrolean state government's work to date and the results are clearly negative: Apart from announcements, castles in the air and smoke grenades, it has nothing tangible to show, said Green Party leader Gebi Mair on Thursday.
Transit and traffic a major issue
Mair identified "two lost years" when it came to the perennial issue of transit. In addition to Kufstein, he also called for truck dosages on the A13 in Nößlach near the Brenner border as well as a "slot system" with bookable truck journeys for cars too, because the Wipptal valley residents who are mainly affected can no longer get from A to B due to the traffic.
He also called for the protection of the Venter and Gurgler Ache in the Tyrolean Ötztal, whose water Tiwag wants to divert for the Kaunertal power plant. LA Zeliha Arslan criticized the fact that pilot regions for the legal entitlement to childcare had not been launched this autumn. Health spokesperson LA Petra Wohlfahrtstätter castigated an alleged "privatization of the healthcare system" in Tyrol.
The bottom line is that the Landhaus is "a ship on the ocean without a rudder or a captain", mocked Mair.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
