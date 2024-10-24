State government: “Ship without a rudder and captain”

Transit and traffic a major issue

Mair identified "two lost years" when it came to the perennial issue of transit. In addition to Kufstein, he also called for truck dosages on the A13 in Nößlach near the Brenner border as well as a "slot system" with bookable truck journeys for cars too, because the Wipptal valley residents who are mainly affected can no longer get from A to B due to the traffic.