Chess star (17) goes berserk and hits woman

"I wish I could turn back time"

Yoo was charged with assault and the case was referred to the juvenile court. "I'm really sorry for hitting the videographer. I was disappointed that I lost the game against Caruana and lost my temper. That's no excuse, I know. It was a serious mistake. Every day I wish I could turn back time and undo it, but I can't," said the chess youngster, who became American champion for the first time in 2016 at the age of just nine, ruefully.