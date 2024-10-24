“Seeking talks”: Red Bull probably wants Piastri!

Piastri is pursuing his own goals

A situation that Red Bull is also following with interest. After all, Piastri is seen as a possible future world champion. Every racing team would like to have a driver like that under contract. That is why the Bulls are currently making use of the close links between Horner and Piastri's manager Mark Webber. And they are probably meeting with approval. "Let's put it this way: Mark Webber is intensively seeking talks," emphasized Helmut Marko to "Sport 1".