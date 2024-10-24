Marko secretive
“Seeking talks”: Red Bull probably wants Piastri!
An explosive rumor is causing new excitement in the Formula 1 circus. Red Bull is said to be looking into signing McLaren driver Oscar Piastri. His manager and ex-Formula 1 driver Mark Webber is said to be in contact with Red Bull team boss Christian Horner, Red Bull motorsport boss Helmut Marko hints tellingly.
McLaren and Red Bull no longer only duel on the racetracks of this world. The rivalry has long since reached other levels. This includes, above all, the driver market. With Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, McLaren appears to be well equipped for the future. But two young, talented and ambitious drivers in one team - that also harbors dangers.
While Norris is currently racing against Red Bull driver Max Verstappen for the world championship crown, Piastri has been instructed to help his team-mate and put his own interests to one side. Piastri wants to compete for victories and titles himself. What can still be reasonably controlled now could explode in the future. A driver war is looming.
Piastri is pursuing his own goals
A situation that Red Bull is also following with interest. After all, Piastri is seen as a possible future world champion. Every racing team would like to have a driver like that under contract. That is why the Bulls are currently making use of the close links between Horner and Piastri's manager Mark Webber. And they are probably meeting with approval. "Let's put it this way: Mark Webber is intensively seeking talks," emphasized Helmut Marko to "Sport 1".
According to this, Piastri could even replace world champion Verstappen in 2026. But he could also join him in the title hunt. The Australian can well imagine both scenarios on his way to the top of the world. "Personally, I think Max is a very straightforward guy. He says what he thinks. We all know that," said Piastri recently in a conciliatory tone towards Verstappen.
The 23-year-old also made it clear that he wants to pursue his goals consistently: "I think in my position, I don't see myself as number one or number two. My victory in Baku is a perfect example of the fact that I haven't given up everything this season in favor of Lando." How will McLaren react to these rumors?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.