Open Doors Day
On October 26, the republic invites you to celebrate again
As usual, there will be a number of celebrations and acts of state to mark the national holiday on October 26. The presidential chancellery, the chancellery and parliament open their doors, and the highest state representatives lay wreaths. The Austrian Armed Forces march on Heldenplatz, while the police put on a performance display. The City of Vienna invites you to a security festival on Rathausplatz.
The program in detail:
- At 9.30 am, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen will lay a wreath at Heldenplatz, followed by the Federal Government at 10 am.
- The presidential chancellery will be open to visitors from 10 am. Van der Bellen and his wife Doris Schmidauer will welcome guests in front of the Hofburg on Ballhausplatz. There will be guided tours and staff will answer questions about the building. Visitors can tour the official and representation rooms and learn more about the duties of the President. Registration is not required.
- The Federal Chancellery is open for visits between 12 noon and 5 pm. In the evening, the President will give a speech on ORF.
- Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., visitors can take part in a one-hour tour of Parliament , which takes them through the meeting rooms of the National Council and Federal Council as well as the plenary chamber under the new glass dome. There is a new offer for children with a sticker pass, quiz and coloring station. Guided tours are offered in German, English and Austrian Sign Language. Registration recommended.
- The Austrian Armed Forces invite you to an information and performance show in Vienna's city center. In addition to the central ceremony at Heldenplatz, there will also be events at the Burgtheater, Am Hof, Freyung and in the city of Salzburg. After the wreath-laying ceremonies, visitors can watch parachute jumps and Eurofighter flights, followed by the swearing-in of new recruits and various speeches and performances.
- The finale will be the military salute at 5 pm. Helicopters and tanks will also be on display on the Sunday after the national holiday.
National Day in Vienna
As usual, the Austrian Armed Forces will be hosting an information and performance show on National Day in Vienna - and this year also in Salzburg at the Schwarzenberg barracks. In Vienna it is the 29th show of this kind. Hundreds of recruits will be sworn in from 11 a.m. on Heldenplatz, and the Federal President will lay a wreath at the Outer Castle Gateat the start of the event. New among the weapons and vehicles on display this year are the "Lion" helicopter and the "Skyranger" air defense system. A "Black Hawk" will also land in front of the spectators. In addition, parachutists from the fighter squad will be demonstrating their skills.
- There will be various activities on Minoritenplatz between 10 am and 5 pm on Police Day . A concert by the Police Music of Lower Austria will begin at 12 noon. Employees of the Ministry of the Interior will be available for talks, there will be tasks and a competition.
- The Provincial Traffic Department and the Cobra and WEGA units will also be presenting themselves. The event will conclude with a joint operational demonstration.
- The City of Vienna's safety festival will take place on Friday and Saturday at Rathausplatz, where various Viennese emergency services and organizations such as the fire department, rescue service, Friends of Nature and Wiener Wasser will present their activities.
