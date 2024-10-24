Money for Trump voters
Million-dollar raffle: Ministry now warns Musk
Elon Musk is said to have received a warning from the US Department of Justice. The tech billionaire had announced that he would give one million dollars a day to a registered voter in particularly hard-fought US states until the election. Now the organization "America PAC", which supports Musk, is said to have been made aware that this campaign could violate US election law.
This was reported by the TV stations CNN and NBC, citing informed persons. However, the Department of Justice would not comment on the information when asked. Musk had only announced his million-dollar raffle at the weekend. The campaign is aimed at registered voters who sign a conservative petition.
Petition supports Donald Trump
The petition is about "freedom of speech and the right to bear arms" - it was launched by Musk's organization "America PAC". This organization supports the election campaign of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
According to US election law, it is illegal to give money to citizens for voting or registering to vote. According to Musk, the gift of millions is intended to raise awareness of the petition. However, critics of the campaign, such as law professor Rick Hasen from the University of California in Los Angeles, see a problem in the fact that only registered voters can take part.
Action to be investigated
Hasen argued that this could be interpreted to mean that the gift of money creates an incentive to register. As recently as Monday, a group of former prosecutors and government officials called on the Justice Department to investigate the scheme, according to the Washington Post.
Musk handed over the first million-dollar cheques at the weekend in hard-fought Pennsylvania. The US state could be particularly important because it has 19 electoral votes. A total of 270 electoral votes are needed to win the presidential election.
Fortune of 240 billion dollars
Trump has been financially supported by Musk for some time. Trump recently hinted that the head of electric car manufacturer Tesla could be appointed to head a committee to review US finances if he wins the election. Musk should cut government spending, Trump said. The billionaire often complains about the allegedly excessive demands made by the authorities on Tesla and SpaceX, the aerospace company he also runs. His Tesla shares in particular make Musk the richest person in the world, with an estimated fortune of around 240 billion dollars.
