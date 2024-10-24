Million-dollar raffle: Ministry now warns Musk

Fortune of 240 billion dollars

Trump has been financially supported by Musk for some time. Trump recently hinted that the head of electric car manufacturer Tesla could be appointed to head a committee to review US finances if he wins the election. Musk should cut government spending, Trump said. The billionaire often complains about the allegedly excessive demands made by the authorities on Tesla and SpaceX, the aerospace company he also runs. His Tesla shares in particular make Musk the richest person in the world, with an estimated fortune of around 240 billion dollars.