Negotiations with the heart in the right place

Who makes adaptations to buildings so that people with disabilities can make better use of them? How can an urgently needed purchase be made possible? When Christian Dörfel, the designated State Councillor for Social Affairs, struck the gong for the second time at the Lebensnetze marketplace supported by VKB, Swietelsky and Oberösterreichische Versicherung in the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz, bringing the negotiations to an end, these were not the only questions that had been answered.