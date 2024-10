Pieces of metal: Coca-Cola has to recall bottles

Popular lemonade varieties affected

The recall affects numerous lemonade varieties of the 500 milliliter brand: Coca-Cola (Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Coca-Cola Zero Lemon, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Zero Caffeine, Coca-Cola Light), Fanta (Fanta Orange, Fanta Orange Zero, Fanta Lemon Zero, Fanta Exotic Zero), Sprite (Sprite, Sprite Zero) and MezzoMix. "We advise against consuming the potentially affected products due to a possible health risk," the company said.