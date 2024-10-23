Pope cuts the salaries of his cardinals

Pope wants to achieve zero deficit

The Pope's aim is to achieve a zero deficit, a goal that is described as "achievable", despite the fact that St. Peter's obolus is decreasing every year, while the salaries of the Vatican's more than 4,000 employees, on whom almost ten million euros are spent every month, are increasing. Two years ago, Jesuit Father Guerrero Alves, predecessor of the current Prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy, warned the Pope that bold decisions were needed to balance the books.