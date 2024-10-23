Thieving postman convicted by tracking device

If the show "Wetten, dass" still existed, the accused would certainly have had a good chance of winning the competition. Because within six months, the brazen Post AG employee managed to steal 563 (!) parcels with a total value of 78,000 euros from the distribution center in Egg without anyone noticing. As customer complaints piled up and the thief could not be found, Swiss Post fitted several parcels with tracking devices. These led directly to the defendant's home address. When the police arrived, they not only found the confessed perpetrator, but also most of the stolen goods, some of which were in their original packaging. The thief was released without notice.