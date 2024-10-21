South Korea summons Russian ambassador

Soldiers imported in Russian ships

On Friday, South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) accused the North Korean army of having already sent around 1,500 soldiers to support Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. According to the NIS, the soldiers have been transported in Russian ships to Vladivostok, where they are presumably being prepared for deployment in the war in Ukraine. In total, North Korea is said to have decided to send around 12,000 soldiers for support, including special forces.