Surviving on the red line after the earthquake disaster

Meanwhile, neighbor Kübra (28) is making tea in the small kitchen; her husband worked in road construction before the disaster. He had to be rescued from the rubble and has been on crutches ever since. The 28-year-old would like her husband to be able to work again, he is undergoing rehabilitation. She herself was only in hospital for a short time and was then nursed back to health by a stranger's family. These people traveled to the disaster area especially to offer their help.