Horror in the USA
Israel’s plans to attack Iran leaked
There is alarm in Washington after two intelligence documents containing information on Israel's plans to attack Iran were leaked on the short message channel Telegram. A person familiar with the matter has already confirmed the authenticity of the documents.
The documents are reportedly dated October 15 and 16 and are only intended for the allied intelligence services of Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the UK. The leaked material, which was published by the Telegram channel Middle East Spectator among others, describes major preparations at several Israeli air bases. These include the relocation of air-to-ground missiles and drone units and simulated refueling of reconnaissance and fighter jets in the air.
Search for mole underway
A government official told the news channel CNN that the leak was "deeply concerning". The search for the mole in the ranks of the intelligence services and the Ministry of Defense is already underway. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) always investigates such cases. However, it has not yet made a statement.
Former Deputy Secretary of Defense Mick Mulroy spoke of a "serious violation" that could "shake future coordination between the US and Israel". Because trust is the "key".
No evidence of strikes against nuclear program
Iran fired around 200 missiles at Israel at the beginning of October. Israel threatened Tehran with a "deadly and precise" retaliation. A few days ago, US media reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had assured the US government that he would not carry out any attacks on nuclear facilities or the oil industry.
However, Netanyahu's office said of the reports at the time: "We listen to the views of the United States, but we make our final decisions based on our national security interests." The intelligence reports that have now been revealed also make no reference to strikes against the Iranian nuclear program.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
