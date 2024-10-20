Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Horror in the USA

Israel’s plans to attack Iran leaked

Nachrichten
20.10.2024 11:20

There is alarm in Washington after two intelligence documents containing information on Israel's plans to attack Iran were leaked on the short message channel Telegram. A person familiar with the matter has already confirmed the authenticity of the documents.

0 Kommentare

The documents are reportedly dated October 15 and 16 and are only intended for the allied intelligence services of Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the UK. The leaked material, which was published by the Telegram channel Middle East Spectator among others, describes major preparations at several Israeli air bases. These include the relocation of air-to-ground missiles and drone units and simulated refueling of reconnaissance and fighter jets in the air.

The leaked documents originate from an intelligence service of the US Department of Defense. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/ALEX WONG)
The leaked documents originate from an intelligence service of the US Department of Defense.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/ALEX WONG)

Search for mole underway
A government official told the news channel CNN that the leak was "deeply concerning". The search for the mole in the ranks of the intelligence services and the Ministry of Defense is already underway. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) always investigates such cases. However, it has not yet made a statement.

Former Deputy Secretary of Defense Mick Mulroy spoke of a "serious violation" that could "shake future coordination between the US and Israel". Because trust is the "key".

Iranian nuclear facility apparently not to be targeted. (Bild: AFP)
Iranian nuclear facility apparently not to be targeted.
(Bild: AFP)

No evidence of strikes against nuclear program
Iran fired around 200 missiles at Israel at the beginning of October. Israel threatened Tehran with a "deadly and precise" retaliation. A few days ago, US media reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had assured the US government that he would not carry out any attacks on nuclear facilities or the oil industry.

However, Netanyahu's office said of the reports at the time: "We listen to the views of the United States, but we make our final decisions based on our national security interests." The intelligence reports that have now been revealed also make no reference to strikes against the Iranian nuclear program.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Gabor Agardi
Gabor Agardi
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf