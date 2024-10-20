LeBron and Bronny James: Genius or ego show?

From the point of view of the Lakers' management, one could argue that there is nothing wrong with a draft experiment. But since the NBA draft only runs for two rounds, every pick has to be carefully considered. And Bronny James has not yet revealed the talent that would predestine him for a long and successful NBA career. In the preseason games, he showed good defensive skills, but revealed efficiency problems with his shots. Almost all experts agree that someone else with the same measurements and skills but a different surname would probably not have been drafted.